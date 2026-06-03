‘Slutty Vegan’ expanding into Washington, DC, months after filing for bankruptcy

ATLANTA — Just months after filing for bankruptcy, Slutty Vegan owner Pinky Cole says her vegan food restaurant chain is expanding into Washington, DC.

In a news release, the company said “franchise veteran Brandi Forte will lead development efforts” in the nation’s Capital.

“I was intentional about partnering with operators who understand our business and the culture because this is bigger than the burgers. We’re creating opportunity, legacy, and proving what’s possible when you never give up,” Cole said.

In March, Cole filed for bankruptcy protection, with court records showing she owed “$1.2 million to the U.S. Small Business Administration and another $192,000 to the Georgia Department of Revenue.”

In an interview with Page Six, Cole talked very candidly about filing for bankruptcy, saying she did what she had to do to keep the company.

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“People think that bankruptcy is a bad thing. It is a tool. People use it all the time, so I am tapping into the tool. And I pray that tapping into this tool will relieve me of some of the responsibilities from a company that I no longer own,” Cole said.

Cole says she has no regrets and is coming out stronger for what she has done.

“I’ve made the Time 100 list, the Forbes 1000 list, twice the cover of magazines. I’ve did all of the things. So just because you see bankruptcy and just because you see a little bit of breakdown, don’t ever erase the history of being that girl,” Cole said.

Slutty Vegan started as a food truck in 2018, but rapidly grew. Some of the locations have since closed, but Cole said that she also has her first franchise owners with the Slutty Vegan brand, who have opened another Atlanta location.

She said the new franchise location is owned by Khadejah Davis and Jamel Douglas, and said, “The duo brings proven experience in scaling high-performing food brands to one of the most culture-driven and nationally recognized concepts in the industry.”

On top of running her vegan-based burger restaurants, Cole has also joined the cast of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” currently in its 17th season.

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