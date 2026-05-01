Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole talks joining RHOA cast, bankruptcy: ‘We are getting back to basics.’

ATLANTA — Restaurateur and one of the newest cast members of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Pinky Cole, is giving insight into her first season on the reality show, as well as filing for bankruptcy.

Cole sat down with Page Six earlier this week, where she not only spilled some tea about her fellow cast members but also talked about her personal journey on how she did what she had to do.

“People think that bankruptcy is a bad thing. It is a tool. People use it all the time, so I am tapping into the tool. And I pray that tapping into this tool will relieve me of some of the responsibilities from a company that I no longer own anymore,” Cole said.

She said the process has been tedious, but it needed to be done.

“It’s annoying, to be honest, but at the end of the day, I was very intentional on why I decided to file for bankruptcy,” Cole said.

Cole says she has no regrets and is coming out stronger for what she has done.

“I’ve made the Time 100 list, the Forbes 1000 list, twice the cover of magazines. I’ve did all of the things. So just because you see bankruptcy and just because you see a little bit of breakdown, don’t ever erase the history of being that girl,” Cole said.

When asked what one of her biggest mistakes in business was, she said not getting rid of the wrong people fast enough.

“I did not cut the cancer fast enough. When you have the wrong people aligned with your vision and your dream, you will never get too far. It is very important to make sure that you have the right people who have the same mindset and the same ethos, so that y’all can go off to the races,” Cole said. “This is not a hobby. We’re doing this so we can build generational wealth.”

The restaurateur is one of the newest cast members on RHOA. Cole said joining the show has been a great experience for her despite never doing something like this before.

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“I’m the first one who has never been in front of the camera in this way. So I’m like, super green. But you know, I’ve been that girl outside of this, right? So, I’ve always done stuff on camera and interviews and all that stuff. So, it felt good to be around just fun women,” Cole said.

She said it was time to have someone like her on the show.

“I think what was missing is somebody like me,” Cole said. “That’s why it’s a perfect fit. I don’t fit right. Like, I’m not drama, I’m not messy. I got my own stuff going on.”

“Disrespect me, I’m a disrespect back. But I don’t come with that energy. I come with that level of love,” Cole said.

Cole was asked about Drew Sidora’s divorce and if she had reached out to her.

“I have not reached out to Drew. But what I will say is I’m also going through my own stuff. I will never laugh or judge somebody else’s thunderstorm,” Cole said. “And I pray that it works out for her, because when you have children and you’re going through a marriage and a divorce and all of that stuff. Like, you don’t know what she did with when it’s her and her pillow at night.”

“I would never laugh at her situation. I pray that she gets what she needs. I just got my house back from my creditors, so if she needs somewhere to stay, please,” Cole continued.

As for what’s next…

“2.0 has already made so many significant strides. I’m signing franchises. I’m making new deals, new partnerships, and you just got to stay tuned and watch,” Cole said. “Now, we are getting back to basics.”

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