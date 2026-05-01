K9 sniffs out meth during north Georgia drug bust

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — A drug investigation involving agencies across Georgia and North Carolina led to the seizure of drugs during a traffic stop in Pickens County, authorities said.

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Task force officers from Union and Fannin counties intercepted what authorities said was a ‘significant quantity’ of drugs destined for north Georgia and Western North Carolina during an operation on April 17.

Authorities said the investigation targeted an active drug trafficking network operating throughout the region.

During the operation, deputies conducted a traffic stop off Highway 515 in Pickens County involving Daryl Gene Ankney of Norcross.

Investigators said the stop led to the seizure of about one pound of methamphetamine, multiple Schedule III controlled substances, and nearly $2,000 in cash.

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The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office credited Deputy King and K9 Storm for helping make the seizure possible.

“K9 Storm delivers again,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said K9 Storm has become a key part of drug enforcement efforts in the region. Over the course of 2025, the sheriff’s office said the dog has helped remove more than a kilogram of methamphetamine from local communities, along with cocaine, marijuana, THC, opium, and ketamine.

Authorities said K9 Storm has also assisted with suspect tracking, search warrants, evidence searches, investigations, and community demonstrations.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

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