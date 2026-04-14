Pinky Cole asks judge to seal her financial records as she moves through bankruptcy

ATLANTA — Pinky Cole, the founder of the “Slutty Vegan” restaurant chain and one of the latest cast members of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” is asking a judge to seal her financial paperwork as she continues to go through bankruptcy proceedings.

In court documents, Cole said she is considered a “celebrity, best known for creating Slutty Vegan, a fast-casual restaurant that serves vegan ‘hamburgers.’”

She said since filing for bankruptcy, “there have been numerous articles scrutinizing various filings. As well, various creators and aspiring influencers have created content focused on providing their legal opinions on the case, despite not being licensed to practice law.”

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In the court documents, she called out entertainment news site TMZ for providing “fodder for a plethora of stories in the local and national media.”

“In sum, (Cole’s) case has become fodder for tabloids, aspiring influencers, and the general public,” the documents went on to say.

Court filings show Cole owes $1.2 million to the U.S. Small Business Administration and another $192,000 to the Georgia Department of Revenue.

Slutty Vegan started as a food truck in 2018 but grew rapidly to 14 locations, although several have since closed.

A hearing over whether to seal the documents or not will be held on Tuesday in federal court.

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