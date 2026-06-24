Big Tigger ‘unequivocally’ denies he pushed wife headfirst into door

ATLANTA — Longtime Atlanta radio host Darian Morgan, better known as Big Tigger, is denying the allegations that led to him being charged with battery and cruelty to children.

According to arrest warrants, Morgan was arrested on Saturday and was later released on $10,000 bond for allegedly assaulting his wife, Alicia Brown.

On Wednesday, he released a statement on his Instagram that he “unequivocally [denies] every allegation.”

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I unequivocally deny every allegation that has been made against me. For the past 30+ years, I have built my life around relationships and community. Those who know me know the man, father, husband, and friend I have been throughout my life. Because this is an active legal matter, I am limited in what I can say. What I can say is that I have complete confidence in the facts and in the legal process. I will continue to cooperate fully and trust that the truth will come to light. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with support and encouragement. My family and I are deeply grateful. — Darian Morgan

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According to the arrest affidavit from May, Morgan and his wife were in an argument in their bedroom over text messages he had received from a female co-worker. Brown told police that the back-and-forth text messages from her husband and the co-worker had been going on for a couple of weeks.

That’s when Brown said Morgan began raising his voice, yelling at her, “You’re psycho.”

Brown said Morgan then pulled out his phone and began recording her. Brown said she tried to grab the phone from Morgan’s hand, and then he tackled her to the floor to get the phone back.

Brown said she then went down to the basement inside their Sandy Springs home, which is where they work from home.

“I will show you psycho,” Brown yelled at Morgan as she unplugged a computer from the wall, the affidavit said. “I helped purchase this equipment for the two of us.”

Brown says that’s when Morgan came up behind her and grabbed her arms, and told her to stop. Brown said she told Morgan to “leave me alone and take your hands off me.”

Brown said after that, Morgan “used force to move the victim and shoved the victim, causing the victim to stumble headfirst into an office door.”

Earlier this week, Channel 2 Action News reached out to Morgan’s attorney for comment on this story. We are waiting to hear back.

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