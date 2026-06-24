Road rage suspect works for DA’s office

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A member of the Cobb County District Attorney’s community engagement team is facing a criminal charge following a road rage incident in Kennesaw.

The other driver recorded much of the confrontation on dashcam.

The victim says he thought he was dealing with a law enforcement officer, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

He said he had no idea who he was dealing with when this all started.

He says the other driver appeared aggressive, flashed what looked like a badge and eventually followed him here to this gas station where police were called.

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