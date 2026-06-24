I-75 closed in Clayton County as tractor-trailer catches fire

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers on Interstate 75 northbound in Clayton County may need to find an alternate route.

All northbound lanes of the interstate near Tara Blvd. are closed after a tractor-trailer caught fire.

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Triple Team Traffic says drivers should use Hwy. 19/41 or I-675 as alternate routes.

Details on the fire or possible injuries have not been released.

There is no timeline for when the truck will be cleared and the interstate will reopen.

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