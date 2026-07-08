Thieves ram U-Haul into clothing and shoe store in downtown Atlanta

A neighbor says he witnessed a group of men crash a U-Haul into a downtown Atlanta clothing and shoe store to steal merchandise.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on Walker Street. Blake Corman, who lives in the area, sent in video of the damage to identity ATL’s storefront.

Corman says he heard a boom around 4:45 a.m. and saw the U-Haul truck back into the building. He says he then saw at least three men enter the store and steal merchandise before they drove off in another vehicle.

“This is pretty crazy. I happened to be awake, and I mean it was like a movie. I looked out the window, and I’m seeing this U-Haul just like backing up expeditiously into this building," he said.

Police are on the scene now investigating.

This is a developing story. We’re working to learn more about the smash-and-grab, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon and starting at 4:00 p.m.

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