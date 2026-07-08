Woman dead, man wounded, suspect in custody after shooting in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a deadly shooting that they described as a “domestic violence incident.”

Officers were called to a home on Laurel Creek Trail just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night for reports of a person being shot.

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When they arrived, they found a man nearby with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital, but there is no word on his condition.

Inside the home, officers found a woman who had been shot and killed.

A man was taken into custody, police confirmed.

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Neither of the victims nor the suspect’s identities have been released. Police have also not confirmed their relationships to one another.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

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