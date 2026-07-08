Mom held man at gunpoint while daughter stripped his air conditioner unit, police say

ATLANTA — A mother and daughter accused of robbing a man at gunpoint inside his own home while stripping his air conditioning unit for scrap metal are in jail.

Police say the victim grabbed a hammer to fight back after coming face-to-face with the armed intruder, LIVE on Channel 2 at 5:00 p.m.

Police say the 35-year-old man had just moved into the home on Meador Way the day before and was expecting a city worker to show up to turn on his water.

Instead, investigators say he found himself staring down the barrel of a gun as his A/C unit was ripped apart in the middle of the day.

Police say Chyneka Batista and Alexis Avery face multiple felony charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group