Recall alert: 554K Kobalt yard tools recalled for short-circuit, fire hazard

Hundreds of thousands of yard tools are being recalled because the batteries can short-circuit and pose a fire hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall affects 554,780 Kobalt 24V and 48V trimmers, blowers, mowers, chainsaws and pruning saws that have batteries with USB-C charging ports.

The batteries came in 3.0Ah, 4.0Ah, 5.0Ah, 6.0Ah, and 8.0Ah. the 6.0 Ah and 3.0 Ah also came in separate purchases.

The following items are part of the recall:

Kobalt 24V 12” String Trimmer (item number KST 1224-06) and 270CFM/100 MPH Blower (item number KHB 2524-06) Combo Kit with (1) 3.0Ah Battery (item number KB 324-06)

Kobalt 48V (2x24V) 17” Deck Push Mower (item number KM 4224A-06) Kit with (2) 4.0Ah Batteries (item number KB 424-06)

Kobalt 48V (2x24V) 21” Deck Push Mower (item number KM 5224A-06) Kit with (2) 5.0Ah Batteries (item number KB 524-06)

Kobalt 48V (2x24V) 21” Deck Self-Propelled Mower (item number KMS 6224A-06) Kit with (2) 6.0Ah Batteries (item number KB 624-06)

Kobalt 48V (2x24V) 21” Deck Dual Blade Self-Propelled Mower (item number KMSD 8224A-06) Kit with (2) 8.0Ah Batteries (item number KXB 824-06)

Kobalt 48V (2x24V) Kobalt 14” Chainsaw (item number KCS 4224-06) Kit with (2) 4.0Ah Batteries (item number KB 424-06)

Kobalt 24V 6” Pruning Saw (item number KMCS 2024-06) Kit with (1) 3.0Ah Battery (item number KB 324-06)

Kobalt 24V 270 CFM/100 MPH Blower (item number KHB 324-06) Kit with (1) 3.0Ah Battery (item number KB 324-06)

Kobalt 48V (2x24V) 600 CFM/150 MPH Blower (item number KHB 4248-06) Kit with (2) 4.0Ah Batteries (item number KB 424-06)

Kobalt 48V (2x24V) Bristle Brush (item number KABK 3265-06) Kit with (2) 3.0Ah Batteries (item number KB 324-06)

Kobalt 24V 12” 2-in-1 String Trimmer (item number KST 2024-06) Kit with (1) 3.0Ah Battery (item number KB 324-06)

Kobalt 48V (2x24V) 15” Attachment Capable String Trimmer (item number KMS 3248-06) Kit with (2) 3.0Ah Batteries (item number KB 324-06)

Kobalt 24V Power Cleaner (item number KPC 3024-06) Kit with (1) 3.0Ah Battery (item number KB 324-06)

Kobalt 48V (2x24) 15” Trimmer (item number KMS 1524-06) and 600 CFM Blower (item number KHB 6048-06) Combo Kit with (2) 4.0Ah Batteries (item number KB 424-06)

Kobalt 48V (2x24V) 14” Chainsaw (Tool Only) (item number KCS 1448-06)

Kobalt 48V (2x24V) 600 CFM/150 MPH Blower (Tool Only) (item number KHB 6048-06)

Kobalt 48V (2x24V) 15” Attachment Capable String Trimmer (Tool Only) (item number KMS 1524-06)

Kobalt 24V 6.0Ah Battery 2-Pack (item number KB 624-06)

Kobalt 24V 3.0Ah Battery (item number KB 324-06)

They were sold at Lowe’s from January 2026 through May 2026 for between $20 and $482.

If you have the recalled tools and batteries, you should not charge them via the USB-C port while the batteries are in the tools, and contact Greenworks Tools for a free replacement battery, the CPSC said.

You will need to complete an online form to receive the new battery, which does not have a USB-C port, as well as a shipping label to return the recalled batteries.

For more information, contact the company by phone at 888-266-7096, by email or online.

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