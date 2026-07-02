Recall alert: 13K air conditioners recalled

While much of the country is in the middle of a dangerous heat wave, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 13,514 air conditioners.
The agency said the recall affects Amana Window-Room-Air-Conditioners and Through the Wall air conditioners or heat pumps.
The appliances’ heating element may stay energized durign a ground fault, even if it is turned off, posing a risk of burn injuries and fire.
Most of the air conditioners are installed in hotels, apartment buildings and commercial locations, the CPSC said.
The following models are being recalled:
Through the Wall
- PBH113J35AA (heat pump)
- PBH093J35AA (heat pump)
- PBH073J35AA (heat pump)
- PBE123J35AA (air conditioner)
- PBE093J35AA (air conditioner)
Window-Room-Air-Conditioners (WRAC)
- AH183J35AA (heat pump)
- AH123J35AA (heat pump)
- AH093J35AA (heat pump)
- AE183J35AA (air conditioner)
- AE123J35AA (air conditioner)
- AE093J35AA (air conditioner)
They were sold through direct sales and via heating and cooling dealers nationwide from April 2025 to December 2025 for between $850 and $1,500.
If you have the recalled appliances, you should stop using them and contact Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing for a refund.
You will have to provide contact information, cut the device’s cord and upload a photo of the damaged cord along with a photo of the serial number to get the refund.
For more information, call 855-812-8989 or visit the company’s website.
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