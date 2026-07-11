Man who admitted girls looked ‘no older than 15′ convicted in Spalding trafficking case

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A Spalding County jury has found a man guilty on two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, marking the latest sentencing in a child sex trafficking case.

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Robert Cory Millen was convicted Wednesday, following a two-day trial. A judge sentenced him to two years in the Spalding County Jail.

According to the Spalding County District Attorney’s Office, the case began in January 2025 when two girls left a youth development home in Griffin and went to a local liquor store looking for a ride to Atlanta. There, they encountered William White and another man, who led the girls to a parking lot where Millen was waiting in his vehicle.

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Investigators say Millen later told Amos the girls “didn’t look a day over 15,” but allowed them into his truck anyway and drove them, along with his co-defendants, to White’s house.

Once there, prosecutors say the girls were given alcohol and drugs, including marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine, before being sexually assaulted and trafficked.

Three co-defendants have already been sentenced in the case:

William White pleaded guilty June 2 to two counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, one count of child molestation, one count of statutory rape, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was sentenced June 3 to 55 years, with the first 25 to be served in state prison, followed by probation and registration as a sex offender.

Tamarrius Lewis pleaded guilty June 15 to two counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, four counts of child molestation, two counts of statutory rape, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was sentenced on June 16 to 40 years, with the first 25 in state prison.

Antonio Pittman pleaded guilty June 15 to two counts of statutory rape and was sentenced June 16 to 40 years, with the first 20 in state prison.

Both Lewis and Pittman must also register as sex offenders.

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“This community cannot tolerate the actions of sex offenders who prey on children,” Senior Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Richardson said.

Acting District Attorney David Studdard said the office would continue to pursue those responsible.

“Human trafficking is a horrific crime, and we will aggressively pursue those who prey upon the young and vulnerable in our community,” Studdard said.

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