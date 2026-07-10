Police search for former Ridgeview Institute employee accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officials are searching for a former Ridgeview Institute employee accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while she was receiving treatment at the facility.

Investigators said the alleged assault happened in April at Ridgeview Institute in Smyrna on South Cobb Drive. Police have obtained an arrest warrant charging the former employee with crimes including sexual assault, aggravated child molestation and statutory rape

The victim’s mother, who Channel 2 Action News is identifying only by her first name to protect her daughter’s identity, said she was devastated when she learned what allegedly happened.

“Anger and rage is definitely the emotions that I felt, and that’s what I’m even feeling today,” Pelata said.

Pelata says her daughter was assaulted one day after a male employee took over her intake process. According to the mother, two female employees had originally been handling the intake.

“It is unusual. Even the facility said they have women escort patients, but it was strange that he wanted to interfere and take her to change her clothes,” the mother said.

She also questioned how the employee got onto her daughter’s unit.

“Why was he on the unit? From my understanding, he doesn’t work with children within the facility,” she said.

The mother believes Ridgeview Institute failed to promptly inform her about what happened.

“They didn’t tell me anything. They just told me that it was an investigation and my daughter was okay,” she said.

She said she also questioned why law enforcement or child welfare officials were not immediately notified.

“I asked them why they didn’t contact police or DFCS or any agency. They said the director told me that’s not their process. First they reach out to the parents and let the parent decide what they want to do,” she said.

The mother ultimately contacted the Smyrna Police Department herself.

“There has been a warrant issued for the former employee at Ridgeview,” Smyrna Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Meredith Holt said. “The charges include sexual assault, aggravated child molestation and statutory rape.”

Holt also said the case is unique compared with previous investigations at the facility.

“This is not the first time that we have responded to a sexual assault complaint at Ridgeview. This is the first time that I can remember that an employee is the suspect,” Holt said.

Records obtained by Channel 2 Action News from the Smyrna Police Department show detectives have investigated 40 alleged sex crime cases since 2021. Six of those investigations were opened this year. Three remain active, and four have been cleared by arrests.

After Channel 2 Action News reached out to Ridgeview Institute for comment several times regarding the allegations and the mother’s concerns, we were told the facility will not respond to media requests. A security guards kicked a channel 2 action news crew off the property after they stopped by to learn about the suspects employment status.

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