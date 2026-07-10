1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — One person is dead and three more are in the hospital after a shooting on Friday afternoon.

Channel 2’s Susan Hendricks is in the area where police have several buildings of an apartment complex in the area of Angier Ave. and Boulevard sectioned off.

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All four victims were taken to the hospital where one man was pronounced dead.

Two men and one woman remain in the hospital, but the severity of their injuries is unclear.

Details on what led up to the shooting and possible suspects have not been released.

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