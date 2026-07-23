Man arrested after being accused of chasing ex-girlfriend into convenience store, killing her

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of shooting and killing a woman inside a metro Atlanta convenience store is now in custody.

Antwane Sintell Thurmond, 45, of Oakwood, was arrested on Thursday afternoon at a Motel 6 in Augusta.

Investigators say he chased Tia Vidon Keith, 44, into the Subhanallah Food Mart last week and opened fire.

The whole incident was caught on surveillance footage.

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Deputies said Thurmond was believed to be Keith’s former live-in boyfriend.

He faces charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act.

Thurmond is currently being held in Richmond County and will be transported back to Hall County.

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