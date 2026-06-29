Stuff the Bus returns for 23rd year with 8 metro Atlanta drop-off locations on July 25

ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2, The Family 2 Family Project and The Children’s Restoration Network (C.R.N) announce the return of Stuff the Bus (#StuffTheBus) on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

WSB-TV Channel 2 and C.R.N have partnered for 23 years supporting students living in foster care and group homes with new backpacks filled with age-appropriate school supplies.

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There will be eight metro “bus stops” that will accept in person donations from the community from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 25. Georgians will also have the option to donate online in partnership with the United Way of Greater Atlanta.

WHERE TO DONATE IN PERSON ON JULY 25:

Donors will find a yellow school bus with a #StufftheBus banner at these eight Family 2 Family locations:

Channel 2, WSB-TV: 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Midtown

1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Midtown Delta Community Credit Union: 285 Center Pointe Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA 30281

285 Center Pointe Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Wellstar Cherokee Health Park: 1120 Wellstar Way, Holly Springs, GA 30114

1120 Wellstar Way, Holly Springs, GA 30114 Wellstar East Cobb Health Park: 3747 Roswell Road NE, Marietta 30062

3747 Roswell Road NE, Marietta 30062 Kroger: 3895 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw 30144

3895 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw 30144 Kroger: 2875 North Decatur Road, Decatur 30033

2875 North Decatur Road, Decatur 30033 Kroger: 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth 30097

6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth 30097 Kroger: 3425 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta 30311

WHAT TO DONATE

New youth and adult backpacks, pencils, pens, markers, crayons, mechanical pencils, planners, erasers and rulers, small calculators, spiral notebooks, glue sticks highlighters, pencil sharpeners and boxes, pocket folders and three ring binders, index cards and safety scissors.

Channel 2 Action News covers the campaign throughout the day on Saturday. Viewers can also follow the station’s coverage on wsbtv.com, and on Facebook and Instagram. (#StuffTheBus)

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