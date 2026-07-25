VIDEO: Alleged gang member among 3 arrested during Atlanta shooting investigation

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a post-incident investigation into a southwest Atlanta shooting led to the arrest of three suspects.

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Atlanta investigators were conducting a search on July 17 following a reported dwelling shooting in the 300 block of McDaniel St. SW.

During the investigation, officers identified Rodney Grant, 35, who police say is a known gang member with active warrants. Bodycam video released by the department shows officers developing a plan to call Grant out of an apartment. He was then taken into custody.

Police say Grant was wanted on charges including aggravated assault and gang-related offenses.

During the same search, investigators spotted two more people with outstanding warrants.

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Police identified those suspects as 21-year-old Leglance Mallory and 20-year-old Jarquez Kelley.

Mallory was taken into custody on warrants for four counts of aggravated assault, second-degree criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and gang-related charges.

Kelley was arrested on warrants for second-degree criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, two counts of entering an automobile, and theft by taking.

Following the arrests, officers searched and recovered five guns, according to APD.

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