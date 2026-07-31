Country music star Kidd G arrested for DUI in Georgia, ‘reeked of alcohol’

ATLANTA — Young country music star and Georgia native Kidd G has been arrested and charged with DUI following a traffic stop in Harris County.

TMZ was first to report that Kidd G, whose real name is Jonathan Gabriel Horne, was pulled over by the Georgia State Patrol on July 22 and was charged with DUI and speeding, according to the Muscogee County Jail website.

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Horne was said to be driving 81 mph in a 45-mph zone, according to TMZ. The entertainment news site said the 23-year-old “reeked of alcohol and had bloodshot and watery eyes.”

Horne is a native of Harris County, according to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, and gained a large fan base with his Country Rap that went viral on the internet.

“I like creating something that wasn’t there before,” he told the newspaper in an article from April 2023.

He also comes from a music family. His great-uncle Billy Burnette played guitar with Fleetwood Mac.

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