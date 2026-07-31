Person shot in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — A person has been shot in on Peachtree St. NE near 7th Street in Midtown Atlanta, according to police.

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Police said officers are on scene gathering information for their investigation.

The victim is alert, conscious and breathing according to officials.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

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