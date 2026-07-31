Anyone missing a python? Humane society searching for snake’s owner found on Georgia beach

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — It’s probably not what you would like to find when you sit down on a bench at the beach – a python sitting underneath.

Last week, Tybee Island police were called out to the Tybrisa Beach Resort after visitors found a ball python taking shelter under a bench.

The python is now in the care of the Savannah Humane Society, which has given her the name Buttercup.

They are currently looking for Buttercup’s owner or “an experienced foster who already has the proper snake enclosure and knowledge to care for a ball python.”

They are asking anyone who may have experience taking care of reptiles to either email adoptions@humanesocietysav.org or call them at 912-429-1042.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2026 Cox Media Group