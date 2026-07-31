13-year-old shot, killed at sleepover at relative’s house

ATLANTA — The father of a 13-year-old killed at a sleepover does not believe people who were there and said his son shot himself, and he said police do not either.

Anthony Boone says he heard several different versions of what happened in the home, all ending with his son Cameron shooting himself.

He described how he raced to this home and found his son no longer alive, on Channel 2 at 5:00 p.m.

“I just lost it. I knew he was dead. But me, as a parent, I’m trying to bring him back,” he said.

He says he saw the man who owns the gun that killed his son.

“When I get down there the first thing I said was I said man you killed my son,” Boone said.

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