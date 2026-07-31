Kroger employee accused of being peeping tom in work restroom

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A grocery store employee is facing a felony charge after police say he got down on the floor of a women’s restroom and looked under the stall of a coworker who was inside.

Allen Jamar Young, 46, of Atlanta, is charged with Peeping Tom, a felony. Officers arrested him Wednesday night just before midnight outside the Kroger on Sugarloaf Parkway near Duluth, the same store where he works.

“Turn around, put your hands behind your back,” an officer told him on body camera. “There’s a warrant for your arrest for Peeping Tom.”

The woman was working an overnight shift June 10 and stepped into the employees-only restroom upstairs around 2 a.m., according to a Gwinnett County police incident report.

The door opened and someone came in without saying a word. She told police she looked down and saw a man on his hands and knees, staring under the stall door. He took off the moment she spotted him, per the report.

She recognized the man as a coworker but stayed on the clock, avoiding him each time their paths crossed the rest of the night, according to the report.

Only a handful of people work the store overnight, and the responding officer wrote that the victim was alone on the second floor.

Store video shows a man heading toward the restrooms just before 2 a.m. and hurrying back down the stairs minutes later, according to the report.

Young told police he had a reason for using that restroom.

“That particular night I went into the restroom because the men’s restroom was filthy,” he said. “I never did anything against the law.”

Jail records show he was released with a bond on Thursday morning.

Kroger spokesperson Tammie Young-Ennaemba directed questions to local authorities.

“The safety of our customers and privacy of our associates is a priority for us at Kroger,” she said.

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