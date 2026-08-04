Back 2 School: 11 more districts head to class on Tuesday

GEORGIA — After 20 school districts went back on Monday, another 11 districts will return to the classroom on Tuesday.

Welcome back to students and teachers in Calhoun City, Dawson County, Fannin County, Floyd County, Gainesville City, Greene County, Haralson County, Marietta City, Paulding County, Pickens County and Putnam County districts.

Pickens County will operate on a staggered start schedule Tuesday and Wednesday.

Count on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. for full “Back 2 School” coverage, what families can expect and the impact on traffic for everyone.

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Calhoun City Schools

Calhoun City Schools wants to remind parents and guardians that every student will receive free breakfast and lunch during the school year. The program doesn’t require any applications.

Dawson County Schools

Along with more than 4,500 students going back to school, Dawson County Schools will welcome 314 teachers for the year. District leaders say 11% of teachers are new to Dawson County Schools.

Also this year, Dawson County Schools will implement Volt AI. The district says the system is an “AI-powered, human in-the-loop detection & tracking program, trained to detect weapons, fights, medical emergencies, and more.”

Fannin County Schools

Before the first day of school, Fannin County Schools unveiled its new athletic complex. The new facility features new football facilities, tennis court area, baseball and softball fields and an athletic performance center.

The complex was funded through Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

Gainesville City Schools

Gainesville City School System is reminding all students about the updating electronic device police for the 2026-27 school year.

Students across all grades will not be allowed to have cell phones, smartwatches, smart glasses and listening devices during class. The district says all devices must be off and stored away from the morning bell to dismissal.

Marietta City Schools

Marietta City Schools are working to balance technology use with concerns surrounding artificial intelligence.

The Board of Education recently approved a resolution outlining new expectations for student screen time and the use of AI tools for assignments.

The changes do not ban technology in classrooms. Students will still have access to Chromebooks, but the district says it wants to be more intentional about when screens are used for teaching and learning.

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