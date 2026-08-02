Houses of Hope puts school supplies in student hands with Stuff the Bus

ATLANTA — The Back to School supplies collected for Channel 2 Action News' Stuff the Bus are now getting into the hands of students.

On Saturday, the Houses of Hope helped hand out school supplies from Stuff the Bus to foster children in need.

The organization’s executive director, Yolanda Jackson, said this effort was incredibly important for the community.

“I remember back in the day coming home from school and not having a pencil,” Jackson said at the event. “But here, you’re going to get enough pencils that if you lose one, you’re going to find another.”

The 2026 Stuff the Bus was record-breaking.

The metro Atlanta community really stepped up, helping Channel 2 Action News collect 7,300 book bags across eight donation sites.

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