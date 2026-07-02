Judge orders trial for Tiffany Haddish over 2022 Georgia DUI charge

ATLANTA — Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish has been ordered to go to trial next month by a Fayette County judge.

Haddish has been working to get her DUI case thrown out, claiming her right to a speedy trial. The judge said no.

However, the judge in the case responded and placed some of the blame on Haddish and her attorneys for causing delays in the case.

“The court finds that the defendant’s failure to show evidence of actual prejudice counterbalances the prejudice that is presumed based upon the length of a delay in trying the case,” the judge said in the court document.

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Because of that, Haddish’s case is scheduled to go to trial on Aug. 13.

Haddish was arrested in January 2022 after a police officer found her asleep behind the wheel along Highway 74 around 2:30 a.m.

As a Peachtree City officer was heading to the scene, they noticed Haddish’s vehicle and performed a traffic stop, with her pulling into the yard of a home nearby.

Following the traffic stop, the officer arrested and charged Haddish with DUI.

In a filing dated July 2, the state has filed a motion to force Haddish and her attorneys to “disclose the facts and data underlying any expert(s) opinion that may testify at the trial” and asked the judge to deny Haddish’s team from using any experts that were not approved before the trial starts.

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