Chemical exposure from BioLab fire may be worse than originally thought, study says

CONYERS, Ga. — Nearly two years after the BioLab fire, a new study reveals for the first time what was inside the chemical plume.

The Georgia Tech study found 26 chemical species (basically separate chemical compounds) in the plume of smoke, including higher-than-expected levels of bromine.

“I think probably what happened is that people were exposed to a lot wider range of things than we thought might have happened,” said Greg Huey, Georgia Tech professor of Atmospheric Science.

The September 2024 fire at BioLab triggered a chemical reaction involving stored pool chemicals at the facility. The fire and the reaction spewed a plume of smoke into the air for days, prompting the evacuation of 17,000 people.

“There was a pretty high level of danger. And you do have to credit the emergency response for doing all the evacuations. I think it was more than justified,” Huey said.

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However, while most of the original concern focused on exposure to chlorine gas, Huey says there was much more Bromine than expected.

The CDC says if inhaled at unhealthy levels, bromine can cause coughing, trouble breathing, dizziness and more.

The Georgia Tech study found that bromine levels were four times the EPA’s level-one exposure guidelines.

“We saw that 21 miles away from BioLab, several days after the incident happened,”

The study says it is likely that bromine levels near BioLab in Conyers were two orders of magnitude (100x) higher.

“I would say it’s pretty dangerous,” Huey said.

Huey says it is unknown how the other chemicals might impact human health.

“We don’t know is a short answer. When you get this mix of chemicals, no one’s going to have done this study. You’re not going to know what it does in humans,” Huey said.

Rockdale County residents and businesses have filed a series of lawsuits in recent months, many claiming they are dealing with health issues after the exposure.

Channel 2 reached out to the BioLab media contact but did not receive a response.

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