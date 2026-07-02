Risk of strong to severe storms generated by extreme heat

The extreme heat is staying with us, and it could trigger isolated but strong to severe storms through Thursday evening.

An extreme heat warning is in effect for northwest Georgia, with metro Atlanta and other parts of north Georgia under a heat advisory.

Showers and storms will diminish as we head into the late evening and overnight, and it will be dry to start the day Friday.

Tracking the severe weather threat LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

It will be partly cloudy, and there will be a few more isolated storms as it heats up.

There will be some threat of a severe storm for much of north Georgia, including parts of metro Atlanta.

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Storms could have damaging wind gusts and some large hail.

The temperatures will remain with highs well into the mid 90s, with the heat index into the triple digits.

More hot weather with scattered storms and showers can be expected through the weekend.

HEAT WARNING AND ADVISORY

The extreme heat warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. for the following counties:

Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Polk, Walker and Whitfield

The heat advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. for the following counties:

Banks, Barrow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, Dekalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton

Gilmer, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe

Paulding, Pickens, Putnam, Rockdale, Spalding, Taliaferro, Walton and Wilkes

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