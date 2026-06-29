Heat advisory for much of north Georgia; heat index values up to 105°-110° possible

ATLANTA — You will want to find a way to stay cool and hydrated on Monday. A heat advisory will go into effect for much of north Georgia this afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says temperatures will climb above average underneath an area of high pressure and the chance for rain will stay low.

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A heat advisory will be in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Deon says heat index values up to 105 degrees or even 110 degrees in some spots will be possible.

“Everyone will need to mind the heat today. Find A/C and shade, stay hydrated,” Deon says.

There is a chance for isolated showers with the heat for counties east of Atlanta. A better chance for rain arrives later this week.

The story for most of this holiday week though will be the heat. Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 for the latest forecasts, on Channel 2 Action News.

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