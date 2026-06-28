Woman accused of killing pedestrian with jeep in early morning collision in Atlanta

A 50-year-old woman is dead after a driver allegedly hit her while driving through the city early Sunday morning.

The Atlanta Police Department said Marie Bahindwa, 28, is accused of driving a jeep southbound across Courtland Avenue and hitting a pedestrian in the roadway.

When police got to the scene around 2:49 a.m., they found the 50-year-old woman in the road.

First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police said Bahindwa remained on scene with her jeep.

Bahindwa faces charges of homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, reckless driving and open container violation.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

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