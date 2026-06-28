Employees of downtown businesses in metro Atlanta city will get special parking

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — The Powder Spring City Council announced that changes are coming to parking in some parts of the downtown area.

According to the city, there will be 34 spaces reserved for workers of downtown businesses.

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The spots will be designated as “Permit Parking Only” to “improve street parking access for downtown visitors.”

Employees of businesses around Thurman Springs Park will be given special parking decals in order to use the spaces set aside for them.

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According to city officials, the following locations will have spaces:

The 22-space parking lot at the corner of Oakview Drive and Jackson Way Extension

The 12 angled parking spaces along the one-way portion of Jackson Way Extension (east of Oakview Drive)

Downtown Parking for business employees Powder S;prings

Downtown Parking for business employees Powder S;prings

The spaces will be for business employees only, not city employees, officials said. The change in space availability will not impact handicap parking spaces.

Powder Springs said the program won’t start until July.

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