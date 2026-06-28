Atlanta

FIFA World Cup: Dozens of drones confiscated for defying no-fly zone

By Kimberly Wright, WSBTV.com
FIFA No drone zone A FBI agent is shown with a drone. FBI Atlanta reminds people to keep their drones out of restricted air space associated with the FIFA World Cup. (Source: FBI Atlanta/Facebook)
By Kimberly Wright, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA — Keep your drones out of the restricted zones.

That’s the message from FBI Atlanta, who advises they have confiscated 66 drones during FIFA World Cup festivities in Atlanta as of June 26.

To check airspace restrictions, use the FAA-approved B4UFLY apps.

Those who fail to heed restrictions could face fines up to $100,000 and even jail time.

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