FIFA World Cup: Dozens of drones confiscated for defying no-fly zone

ATLANTA — Keep your drones out of the restricted zones.

That’s the message from FBI Atlanta, who advises they have confiscated 66 drones during FIFA World Cup festivities in Atlanta as of June 26.

To check airspace restrictions, use the FAA-approved B4UFLY apps.

Those who fail to heed restrictions could face fines up to $100,000 and even jail time.

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