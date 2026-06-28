Atlanta Police report full house at FIFA Fan Festival

ATLANTA — Amid the excitement of the Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup match at Atlanta Stadium, the Atlanta Police Department has reported the FIFA Fan Festival has reached capacity Saturday night.

They encourage those who wish to enjoy the beautiful game elsewhere, at other watch parties or viewing locations throughout the city.

Saturday’s matches are final ones for the group stage.

But Atlanta Stadium has more soccer to look forward to.

England has won Group L and will play in Atlanta Stadium on July 1 at 12 p.m.

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