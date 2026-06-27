FIFA World Cup: Uzbekistan, Congo fans excited for match at Atlanta Stadium

ATLANTA — Congo and Uzbekistan fans marched in with high energy, so much excitement ahead of kick off inside Atlanta Stadium.

Front and center was the Uzbekistan flag that was being carried by people heading in.

They were chanting and cheering down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, getting ready to cross Centennial Olympic Park.

Channel 2’s Cory James spoke with people who flew in from all over the world and country to be here.

Some of them said they felt this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“This is our very first time participating in this kind of sporting event. It’s very exciting,” Azim Sumbaev said.

“That means Congo is back after 53 years of patience,” Joelle Kaniki said.

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