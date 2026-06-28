Hot, humid, isolated storms in metro Atlanta area; heat advisory in parts of south metro

Sunday is hot and humid in the metro Atlanta area the past few days.

Isolated storms are also in the forecast, with the high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s.

The best chance for storms is in the far north and east Georgia.

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Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said the humidity level will make those temperatures feel like the upper 90s to 100 degrees.

There is a heat advisory in place for Green, Morgan, Jasper and Putnam counties from noon to 9 p.m. and the heat index could reach 105 degrees.

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Deon said Monday will be hot with isolated storms and highs in the mid 90s.

The heat is expected to stick around all week with highs in the mid 90s mid to late week.

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