Woman accused of making death threats at Georgia Waffle House, attacking police officer

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Stockbridge woman is accused of multiple felonies after threatening to kill customers at a Waffle House in central Georgia.

ABC affiliate WGXA and local outlet WMAZ report Esther Evelyn was at a Waffle House in Warner Robins when she began getting into arguments with customers at a nearby booth around 1 a.m.

Court records show the incident was on May 21.

A witness told law enforcement that during the incident, Evelyn got into the other customers’ booth and yelled, threatening to kill them.

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When police were called, Evelyn was asked to leave and staff locked the door to the Waffle House behind her.

When officers tried to speak with Evelyn, she left the parking lot. When police followed down Russell Parkway, they were able to speak with her but as they approached her vehicle, she was playing music loudly and they asked her to lower the volume.

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She refused, according to a police report.

A police report says WGXA that Evelyn would not provide a copy of her driver’s license to them and when asked to step out of the vehicle, she told officers “do not touch me.”

An officer grabbed her arm after she refused to provide the license to them following multiple requests and arrested her but she continued to refuse following their orders.

When running the plate of the vehicle she was driving, the police report says the tag belonged to another vehicle and did not match.

Officers searched Evelyn’s car and purse, finding a handgun and marijuana. Evelyn then threatened to kill the police and kicked the patrol car door into an officer, knocking them back, then was taken into custody.

Evelyn was taken to the Houston County Detention Center facing charges of:

Attempt to misrepresent a vehicle tag

Driving with an expired or no license plate or decal

Terroristic threats

Driving with no proof of insurance

Simple battery on a police officer

Marijuana possession (less than 1 oz)

Driving with a suspended or revoked license

Willful obstruction of law enforcement

Court records show Evelyn was awarded a $15,703 bond but it was unclear if she had been released from jail.

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