Dangerous heat, chance for isolated storms Monday evening

A heat advisory is in effect for much of north Georgia, with a heat index in the triple digits.

The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m., and people should use caution when they are outside for extended periods of time – drink lots of water, stay in the shade and take regular breaks.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said it is the hottest day since Aug. 16 last year.

How long the heat will last LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

The heat is also triggering isolated storms throughout the evening in parts of north Georgia.

The coverage areas of the rainfall will be slim, but there will be heavy rain and the potential for strong wind gusts where the storms develop.

It will be dry and warm overnight, and we will start Tuesday in the mid- to upper-70s and then it will be hot again.

It will be back in the mid-90s with triple-digit heat index and another heat advisory will be in effect Tuesday.

That will cause the development of more isolated storms.

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