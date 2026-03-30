10 suspects charged, 4 more wanted for illegal tire dumping in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police have announced multiple arrests connected to illegal tire dumping across the county. They are also searching for four additional suspects who are wanted.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach attended a news conference on Monday where investigators and county operations detailed the busts.

One of the suspects was caught just last week after dumping 300 tires on a church property.

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“It’s an environmental issue, it’s a matter of public safety, public health, and also a direct attack on our communities,” DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said.

Police Chief Gregory Padrick said the suspects used a U-Haul truck to move the tires around.

That, and helpful residents in the county, helped police find the suspects and take them into custody.

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“This is actually a public partnership with our community who alerted our officers to this individual and we were in the area and able to stop that U-Haul truck and tie it to this location,” Padrick said.

Cochran-Johnson said the arrests “send a clear message that illegal tire dumping will not be tolerated.”

The following suspects have been charged with tire dumping cases going back to 2025.

Michael Roberts

Mario Ware

Ayetigbo Olayemi

Marvio Ramey

Keith Sampson

Casey Hight

Aaron Burton

Gabriel Trawick

Marley Distin

Joseph Franklin

Police are now searching for the following suspects:

Keith Holmes, age, 62, last seen possibly driving 2013 silver Ford Fusion with GA license plater SAJ5433

Ronald Henderson, age 73, possibly driving 1985 brown Chevy C10 with GA license plate YJI966

Monte Scott, last seen on Fairington Club Drive

Kirk Anglin, last seen on Covington Hwy

Police said anyone with information can call officers or send an anonymous tip by texting “DKPD” to 847411.

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