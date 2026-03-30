‘No longer viable:’ Tyson Foods closes metro Atlanta facility

ROME, Ga. — Tyson Foods announced the closure of its Darlington Drive facility in Rome.

The company said in a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News that the decision comes after careful consideration.

“The facility has operated under a unique single-customer model, but recent changes have made continued operations at the site no longer viable,” the company said.

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The statement continues, saying that supporting their employees is their top priority and the company is “encouraging impacted team members to apply for other roles within the company while working with state and local partners to provide support during this transition.”

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The Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce said the closure of the facility is a significant change for the community, with effects on employees, their families and the local workforce.

“The Chamber’s immediate priority is to support those affected by the facility’s closure. We are committed to providing resources and assistance to help employees navigate the next steps in their careers. Impacted employees are encouraged to utilize the Chamber’s jobs page. We appreciate the resiliency of our community, and we are committed to doing everything we can to support Tyson’s employees through this transition,” Ethan Branch, Director of Workforce, said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the company for further details on how many employees were working at the food preparation facility and when the closure is expected to take effect and is waiting for a response.

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