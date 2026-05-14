‘Scientology Speedrunning’: Police warn of viral challenge going from fun to criminal

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta religious building is the site of a criminal investigation because of a social media trend.

On April 29, the Sandy Springs Police Department said multiple people trespassed at the Church of Scientology on Roswell Road to record themselves doing a viral social media trend called “Scientology Speedrunning.”

Police said the trend involves people illegally getting onto church property and recording themselves running through the building to see how far they can get before security confronts them or kicks them out.

On April 29, Sandy Springs police said 20-year-old Jackson Sensing and several other men got on the property to do the challenge.

The department arrested him Wednesday, charging him with disorderly conduct.

“While some social media challenges may appear harmless online, unlawfully entering private property can lead to criminal charges and create unnecessary safety concerns for everyone involved,” police said.

Officers are still working to identify the other men who participated in the challenge with Sensing.

It’s unclear if the trend started as a protest of the Church of Scientology. Founded by science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard in 1953, scientology has long sparked claims of being a cult, with some former members accusing it of abusive practices. The church has vigorously denied that.

Channel 2 Action News reporter Bryan Mims approached the Sandy Springs building seeking comment but was referred to the church’s headquarters in California.

The church sent a statement about the speedrunners, saying they have “disrupted religious and public facilities, damaged Church property, and endangered staff, parishioners and visitors.”

The statement said the speedrunners are motivated by publicity on social media.

“The Church welcomes lawful visitors,” the statement said. “It does not welcome mobs forcing entry, damaging property, disrupting religious spaces or endangering people for views.”

Alison DeJager of Sandy Springs had not seen the viral videos.

“They’re doing it to get attention, yeah, but for what I don’t know,” she said.

Aleena Ke said the speedrunning is nothing more than a publicity stunt.

“I don’t think it has a significance or weigh to it, but people just like to make and do crazy things for likes and what not,” she said.

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