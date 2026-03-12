4 students, school bus driver injured in DeKalb County crash

A DeKalb County school bus driver and four students have been taken to the hospital following a crash.

The crash happened on Clairmont Road near Century Blvd Thursday morning as heavy rain moved through the area.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims arrived on the scene for Channel 2 Action News This Morning streaming on WSB Now. He spotted two other cars involved in the crash.

Brookhaven police said the bus was on Century Blvd and crossing over Clairmont Road when a car ran a light and crashed into the bus.

A DeKalb County Schools spokesperson confirmed there were 29 students from Montclair Elementary School on the bus.

Four of them have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation, according to the district. The other students are OK and now at school.

“We are grateful to first responders and law enforcement for their quick respond and care for our students and driver,” a spokesperson said.

