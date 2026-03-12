Severe weather threat ends after multiple severe thunderstorm warnings in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Strong and severe storms moved through north Georgia and metro Atlanta early Thursday. A tornado watch issued for counties in our area has now expired.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz prepared you for the storms Wednesday and tracked the line as it started to move in overnight Thursday.

The storms intensified during the early morning hours Thursday. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich tracked multiple severe thunderstorm warnings on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

There are reports of damage in Putnam County.

With the storms moving out, a cold front is starting to drop temperatures significantly.

UPDATES

9 a.m.

The severe weather threat is over. The tornado watch has now expired.

6:45 a.m.

A few counties have been dropped from the tornado watch.

Tornado watch until 9 a.m.

6:38 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Greene, Jasper, and Putnam County until 7:30am.

6:33 a.m.

Rockdale County Schools will be on a 2-hour delay due to the tornado watch, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

“All normal operations will resume on the delayed schedule. Dismissal will be at the regular times. Please stay weather aware.”

6:24 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jasper and Putnam County until 7:15am.

6:05 a.m.

Greene County is now under a tornado watch until 9 a.m.

Tornado watch

5:47 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lamar, Pike, and Upson County until 6:30am.

4:35 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clayton, Coweta, Fayette, Henry and Spalding County until 5:15am.

4:33 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Butts, Coweta, Fayette, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson County until 5:15am.

4:15 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clayton, Coweta, Fayette and Fulton County until 4:45am.

12:35 a.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for the southern half of our area until 8 a.m.

Butts, Clayton, Coweta, Fayette, Heard, Henry, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Pike, Putnam, Rockdale, Spalding, Troup and Upson. The watch also includes Randolph County, Alabama.

March 12 tornado watch

Tornado safety plan

Have multiple ways to get tornado watch or tornado warning alerts.

Download the free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts sent straight to your phone when a tornado watch or tornado warning is issued. Remember: Tornado sirens are only to warn people who are outdoors. You may not hear sirens if a warning is issued.

Severe Weather Team 2 will come on the air immediately when a tornado warning is issued and stay on the air until the threat is over.

If your power goes out, there are several ways you can still get Severe Weather Team 2 coverage. You can stream on the free WSB-TV news app or stream on the free WSB-TV weather app on your smart phones.

Know your county and be able to identify it on a map.

Weather warnings are county-based and our maps have county outlines. Severe Weather Team 2 will get hyper-local tracking any tornadoes, but knowing counties helps.

Familiarize yourself with where your county is, but also make sure you know the counties that surround yours as well.

Know where to go

Move to an interior room on the lowest level of your home such as basement, closet or bathroom. Stay away from windows and exterior walls.

If you are in a mobile home or outside, get to the closest shelter and protect yourself from debris.

If a shelter isn’t available, stay in a low-lying area such as a ditch. But do not get under an overpass or bridge.

