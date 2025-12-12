Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly attempting to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson before resignation

ATLANTA — Apparently, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has one last fight in front of her before she resigns from Congress.

While the move may be a long shot, MS NOW, formerly MSNBC, says that Greene is looking to get enough votes to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“In recent days, the controversial Georgia Republican has been working behind the scenes to gauge whether there’s support for a motion to vacate the chair, three sources familiar with her efforts who spoke on the condition of anonymity told MS NOW,” the news organization reported.

Under House rules, Greene would need to get 9 Republicans on board in order to force a vote.

“Marjorie is approaching members to get to nine who will oust the speaker,” sources told MS NOW. “And if we don’t get to work on codifying Trump’s agenda, anything can happen.”

RELATED STORIES:

This would not be the first time that Greene has asked for the removal of Johnson as House Speaker. She moved to have him removed following a vote to avoid a government shutdown in March 2024.

In the video announcing her resignation last month, Greene talked about her frustration with Republican leadership.

Greene said in her video that “the legislature has been mostly sidelined” since Republicans took unified control of Washington in January, and her bills “just sit collecting dust.”

“That’s how it is for most members of Congress’ bills,” she said. “The speaker never brings them to the floor for a vote.”

Johnson’s office did not immediately respond to MS NOW’s request for comment.

Greene has also accused Johnson of sidelining women in the Republican conference.

“You’re seeing Republican women lash out directly at the speaker because he sidelines us and doesn’t take us seriously,” Greene said on CNN on Tuesday.

Greene’s resignation takes effect on Jan. 5.

©2025 Cox Media Group