Marjorie Taylor Greene returns to ‘The View’ to talk about what’s next

ATLANTA — Just days after officially resigning from Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared again on “The View.”

Greene spoke on everything from her rift with Trump to the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and what she plans to do next.

Greene officially resigned from her Congressional seat on Jan. 5.

Her resignation came after a very public back-and-forth over social media with President Donald Trump.

The falling out came after Greene announced her support for releasing the files associated with the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, as well as her criticism of several other issues associated with the president.

Once considered one of his strongest allies in the House of Representatives, Trump took to Truth Social, calling her a “traitor” and “wacky.”

“He was angry at me because I signed the discharge petition and refused to take my name off the discharge petition,” Greene told the panel on Wednesday. “We were being demanded to take our name off of the discharge petition.”

“That is what led to him calling me a traitor,” Greene said.

In her video announcing her resignation, Greene said she knew what would be coming down the road if she ran for reelection again, and she didn’t want to put her family through it.

“I love my family way too much, and I do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president that we all fought for only to fight and win my election, while Republicans will likely lose the midterms and in turn, be expected to defend the president against impeachment after he hatefully dumped 10s of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me,” Greene said.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot spoke with Greene exclusively on her last day in office, with Greene calling her time in office “an honor and a privilege to serve Georgia’s 14th District.”

She said that the death of Charlie Kirk helped her realize the toxic nature of politics and convinced her to step aside, and that Washington has changed her.

“I think America needs to get back to being able to talk to each other, and it’s OK to recognize, hey, we don’t all have to agree on everything, but we can still be friends,” Greene said.

Greene continued to criticize Trump over the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his announcement that the U.S. would be overseeing the country.

Greene said that goes against what Trump ran for, putting America first.

“A big part of what we campaigned on was no more foreign wars, no more United States regime change, and that’s where my criticism has stemmed from,” Greene said.

She told Elliot that she’s happy that Maduro is gone, but she worries about the cost.

“It’s the aftermath that happens where the United States generally ends up having to fund billions and even trillions of dollars in the years that follow, and also, unfortunately, see boots on the ground in these countries,” Greene said.

Greene believes the money spent on regime change in Venezuela and elsewhere could be better spent at home.

“I want to see Americans in my district’s hard-earned tax dollars come back home to help Americans here in the United States, not to ever be spent abroad rebuilding foreign countries,” Greene said.

When asked by the panel on Wednesday about what was next, Greene said she’s taking some time off.

“I don’t have any plans, which is one of the nicest things that I’ve had in a very long time. I have three adult children who who I plan to see a lot more of,” Greene said. “I look forward to seeing my mom a lot more, and my aunt. And of course, friends I haven’t been able to catch up with.

