Ahead of Trump visit to former district, Marjorie Taylor Greene says party’s on ‘struggle bus’

ROME, Ga. — President Donald Trump will visit Rome, Georgia on Thursday. The White House says he will deliver remarks on the economy.

Trump’s visit to Rome comes as early voting is underway in a special election to fill former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Greene resigned in January following a very public break with President Trump. In a social media post ahead of the president’s visit, Greene suggested that the White House and Republicans are “on the struggle bus” ahead of the State of the Union address and 2026 midterm elections.

She blamed them for rising health insurance costs, which she says became one of the biggest issues within her district.

“Approximately 75,000 households in my former district had their health insurance double or more on January 1st of this year because the ACA tax credits expired and Republicans have absolutely failed to fix our health insurance system that was destroyed by Obamacare,” she wrote in an X post.

Greene wrote that she believes voters have become exhausted by the political fighting.

“There is one thing I know about GA14, these people will elect their representative on their own and most of them hate the government anyways because the government has caused most of their problems with decades of pitiful America Last selfish decisions,” she wrote.

“And you can call me all the petty names you want, I don’t worship a man, I’m not in a cult, and I refuse to fight for a team that refuses to win,” she added.

The WH and Republicans are meeting trying to figure out messaging going into midterms and SOTU next week.



If you had put America FIRST from the start, instead of your rich donor class and foreign policy, you wouldn’t have to strategize on how to gaslight Americans.



If you had… — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) February 18, 2026

RELATED STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News spoke with Greene in a 1-on-1 interview after her last day in Congress.

She said at the time that she still supports Trump’s agenda, but broke with him over the release of the Epstein Files, even when he pressured her to stop.

“That’s what caused President Trump to call me a traitor. And it’s so extremely unfortunate. And it’s, it’s extremely shocking, but that was what kind of led to me having to make that decision,” Greene told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot in January.

She has lamented that since her break from Trump, she and her family have become targets for harassment and death threats, and said it was a big reason behind her sudden and unexpected resignation from Congress.

“I shouldn’t have to be the next Charlie Kirk or watch one of my children get murdered in order to fight against the president to win my primary. That’s just not serious to me. It’s very upsetting, and I think most people understand that,” Greene said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group