President Trump speaks at Georgia steel processing plant

ROME, Ga. — President Donald Trump is speaking in Rome on Thursday afternoon. It is the president’s first visit back to Georgia since his re-election for a second term.

Trump stopped off at The Varsity in Rome on his way to the speaking engagement. He ordered a cheeseburger and talked with customers and staff.

He was joined at Coosa Steel by Clay Fuller, the candidate he endorsed for the Congressional seat vacated by Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The White House touted his record in a statement prior to his remarks.

“The proof is in the progress: Lower costs, more opportunities, safer communities, and renewed economic energy mean Georgia families are winning again under President Trump — and the best is yet to come," they said.

Here’s what to know about Trump’s latest visit to north Georgia.

Where is President Trump speaking? What time is he speaking?

Trump will give remarks on the economy and affordability, visit a local business and participate in a podcast interview, according to his daily schedule release.

The president is currently scheduled to tour a local factory at 3:30 p.m. and deliver his remarks on the economy at 4 p.m. Tickets to hear Trump are available here.

He will depart back for the White House after his speech.

Why is President Trump visiting Rome?

White House officials did not confirm why they selected Rome for Trump’s visit. Rome’s mayor says the president’s visit helps the city economically.

“We’re a town of about 38,000-39,000 people and President Trump has been here three times in the last 4 or 5 years to this city and we don’t know why. We’re not asking why. We’re just glad that he’s making us part of his day,” Mayor Jim Bojo said on Wednesday.

Trump’s visit does come though during a crucial time for voters. Rome is included in the Georgia 14th Congressional District, where early voting is underway for a special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene stepped down earlier this year. She was a staunch supporter of Trump for most of her time in Congress, but the two had a contentious split toward the end of her term.

The president referred to her as Marjorie “Traitor” Greene during a press gaggle on Air Force One earlier this week. Greene posted a lengthy statement on X about Trump’s visit to her former district, saying the White House and Republicans on a “struggle bus” ahead of midterms.

“Approximately 75,000 households in my former district had their health insurance double or more on January 1st of this year because the ACA tax credits expired and Republicans have absolutely failed to fix our health insurance system that was destroyed by Obamacare,” she said. “And you can call me all the petty names you want, I don’t worship a man. I’m not in a cult.”

The WH and Republicans are meeting trying to figure out messaging going into midterms and SOTU next week.



If you had put America FIRST from the start, instead of your rich donor class and foreign policy, you wouldn’t have to strategize on how to gaslight Americans.



If you had… — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) February 18, 2026

Who are the candidates for Georgia’s 14 Congressional District?

More than 20 people threw their hat in the ring, but some have dropped out. The field now sits at 18: 13 Republicans, three Democrats, one Libertarian and one Independent.

Republican candidates include Star Black, Reagan Box, Beau Brown, Clay Fuller, Eric Cunningham, Tom Gray, Trey Kelly, Nicky Lama, Colton Moore, Brian Stover, Meg Strickland, Jim Tully and Jenna Turnipseed.

Democrats include Jim Davis, Shawn Harris and Jon Hobbs. Rush Ruszkowski is representing the Libertarians and Andrew Underwood is running as an Independent.

President Trump has endorsed Clay Fuller, district attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit.

Candidates running for U.S. House of Representatives - Georgia District 14 Republicans - (Top Row): Star Black, Reagan Box, Beau Brown, Clay Fuller (Middle Row): Eric Cunningham, Tom Gray, Trey Kelly, Nicky Lama, Colton Moore (Bottom Row): Brian Stover, Meg Strickland, Jim Tully, Jenna Turnipseed Democrats - Jim Davis (top left), Shawn Harris (top right), Jon Hobbs (bottom) Libertarian - Rush Ruszkowski Independent - Andrew Underwood (Campaign Websites)

Will President Trump speak about the Fulton County election raid?

Trump visits Georgia less than a month after federal agents seized voting records and ballots from Fulton County connected to the 2020 election.

The president has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 election was stolen, claims that have repeatedly been proven false. Audits, state officials, courts and Trump’s own former attorney general have all rejected the idea of widespread problems with the election.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted Trump would be focusing on affordability and the economy in Thursday’s speech.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

