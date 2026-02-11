‘Strange affidavit’ used for FBI election raid in Fulton County unsealed

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The affidavit that led to the FBI raid on the Fulton County elections hub is now unsealed.

According to the documents, the FBI was told to investigate a discrepancy in the vote counts reported by Fulton County election officials, with the warrant alleging that there were missing ballot images from the 2020 election records.

The documents were seized by the U.S. Department of Justice on Jan. 28. The FBI sent agents to Fulton County election offices, and they seized ballots and election-related documents from the 2020 presidential race.

Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts pointed out there’s nothing new in the affidavit for that search warrant, just a rehash of information that’s been out for years.

The county is working to get those 700 boxes of 2020 ballots back.

Bodycam video captured the moment the FBI used a search warrant to raid the elections hub and seize 700 boxes of 2020 ballots and voter information.

A federal judge ordered the Justice Department to unseal the affidavit, which details the basis for the warrant.

The warrant didn’t contain any new information - it simply referred to information surrounding Fulton County elections for six years, including how it admitted it found some double-scanned ballots but not nearly enough to affect that election.

In a late afternoon news conference, Pitts said the warrant was just rehashed conspiracy theories.

“Any honest review going forward will also be clean. These accusations have already been debunked, but here we go again on a merry go round,” he said.

Georgia State legal professor Clark Cunningham, who teaches the law of search and seizure, examined the warrant.

“I’ve never seen an affidavit filed by an FBI agent that looked like this affidavit. It’s a very, very strange affidavit,” he said.

He says the affidavit simply is an FBI agent repeating information already out in the public and says it appears on the surface to be politically motivated.

“There’s no indication that this FBI agent has done his own investigation or anybody else has done their own investigation. It’s just a long list of statements from other people who are all, I think, pretty well known in the election conspiracy world to have made these statements before,” Cunningham said.

In a statement, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said “instead of wasting time and tax dollars trying to change the past with baseless and repackaged claims, let’s focus on building a safer more affordable future.”

