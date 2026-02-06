Body camera video gives look inside FBI raid at Fulton County Elections Hub

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newly released body camera footage from the FBI raid on the Fulton County Elections Hub shows agents seized 700 boxes of ballots and voter data.

The video, obtained through an open records request, documents the confusion that occurred when agents realized their initial search warrant did not include the correct location for 2020 election records.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot went through the hours and nearly 10 gigabytes of footage from Fulton County Police body cameras.

The videos show that while the operation was professional, it caused significant confusion among local leaders and election workers who received no official notice before the agents arrived at the facility.

The newly released footage revealed that the initial search warrant was incorrect and required a judge’s signature for an additional location because it did not include where the 2020 ballots were actually stored.

During the operation, an FBI agent on the scene explained the process to county officials.

“We’re getting another search warrant for this other location, signed by a judge,” the agent said.

As the raid continued, federal authorities sought assistance from Fulton County Clerk Ché Alexander to gain access to specific areas of the elections hub.

An FBI agent explained that agents wanted to move through the building without damaging the facility.

“And we wanted her to facilitate us moving through the building to unlock the gates so we don’t have to breach it, because one way or the other, the records are coming with us today,” the agent said.

Fulton County Elections Supervisor Nadine Williams was present during the operation and expressed surprise at the arrival of federal agents.

“So basically, they just showed up? They just showed up and they said they had a warrant,” Williams said at the time.

Williams later stated that her staff cooperated with the agents once the situation was clarified.

“The staff was concerned,” Williams said. “We had nothing to hide. Nothing had been destroyed. We just wanted to make sure that the people that were representing the FBI were legitimate and they were doing a legitimate process.”

The body cam video also captures the arrival of Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts and County Attorney Soo Jo, who spoke with agents on-site. Jo noted that the county received no prior warning of the investigation before agents appeared at the hub.

“They came down here and it’s my understanding, they came down here and that’s the first official notice that the county entities had,” Jo said.

Fulton County Elections Board Chair Sherri Allen said the employees handled the situation professionally while working alongside federal agents in the warehouse.

“It was very cold in the warehouse, but they were there interfacing with the FBI agents making sure that the information that they did come to take, that it was available to them,” Allen said.

