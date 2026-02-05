FBI election raid: Fulton County files for return of ballots, reason behind seizure

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County announced Wednesday it is filing a motion with the federal government to get its ballots back after the FBI raid for election records.

At a hastily called morning news conference, Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts announced he and the county filed a motion in federal court to get back the 2020 ballots seized by federal agents last week.

They conducted a sudden raid at the Fulton County elections hub in Union City using a still-sealed criminal search warrant and seized 700 boxes of ballots and voter information. It was apparently led by National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard and the deputy director of the FBI.

Pitts says his motion asks for the return of those boxes and to unseal the warrant, so they can know what’s behind the raid.

He says he isn’t sure where those ballots are and what’s being done to them.

“Are they being tampered with? I can use my imagination, and I would certainly hope not, but we just don’t know,” he said.

Minutes later, county commissioners went out of their way to honor the Fulton County Elections Office and its director, Nadine Williams, with a proclamation at the commission meeting.

Pitts said he believes he and other state elections officials could be arrested after this investigation, though for what he does not know.

He also believes this is part of President Trump’s expressed desire of nationalizing the upcoming election, using the election data taken from Fulton County as a reason.

“We will use every resource at our disposal to fight for their vote and that we fight using all the resources against those who seek to take over our elections,” Pitts said.

©2026 Cox Media Group