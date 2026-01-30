Inside look at the warehouse FBI raided for election documents in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Superior Court Clerk said she spent hours in a warehouse with the FBI on Wednesday, as they secured hundreds of boxes of election records.

Superior Court Clerk Che Alexander told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that federal agents Wednesday took documents all related to the November 2020 election.

“They took 24 pallets, which encompassed 656 boxes of 2020 election documents,” she said.

The vast warehouse holds millions of pages of records that are boxed, stacked and organized - Superior Court, civil, criminal and real estate documents among them.

Her role this week involved giving the FBI access to hundreds of boxes agents sought with a federal search warrant.

“There was a forklift that went to the top, to the pallets on the top to retrieve the documents. They looked at every pallet,” she said.

Alexander said in her role as an elected official, she is a neutral party.

“I provided the information and the documents to the federal government like I was supposed to do, and it was another day on the job,” she said.

The boxes they collected would normally have been shredded in 2022, based on the retention schedule, she said. They were not because they were held under seal for pending civil litigation.

However, the FBI was in Fulton County executing a warrant for a criminal investigation.

